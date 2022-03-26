HILAND — A celebration of life service for Robert E. Steelman, Sr. will be held in Hiland, WY at a later date. Interment will follow at the cemetery in Hiland, Wyoming.

He was born on February 16, 1938 in Poplar Bluffs, Missouri to Alto Elden “Buck” and Flora Estelle (Cook) Steelman. The family moved to Casper, Wyoming in 1941.

He married Anita V. Lee in Torrington, Wyoming on November 20, 1954. He had three children: Robert E., Deborah A. and Paul E. and his step daughter, Marilyn. They were later divorced and he married Carla Duvall Ford on August 9, 1963.

He particularly enjoyed music and entertaining people. He had his own band and played with many other bands during his career.

He was an avid Republican. He was a lifetime member of The Eagles Lodge, The Elks Lodge and the NRA. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping.

He bought the Bright Spot in Hiland, Wyoming in 1974 and operated very successfully until October 2006, at which time he sold it and retired. He is survived by his children, several grandchildren and great grandchildren.