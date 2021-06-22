CASPER—Robert E. Suedes, 88, died Thursday, June 17, 2021. Services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, June 25, 2021, at the Mount Hope Lutheran Church. Interment will follow at the Oregon Trail State Veteran’s Cemetery. A reception will follow the interment at the church. Viewing will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 24, 2021, at Newcomer Casper Chapel and from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Friday, June 25, 2021, at the church.
