Robert Earl Keyser

CASPER - Robert, Bob to his family and friends, passed unexpectedly on Friday, May 22, 2020.

Bob was born and raised in Casper, Wyoming. He attended grade school and junior high in Casper. Bob graduated from NCHS in 1945. After graduation he enlisted in the Army and fought in WWII and in the Korean War.

After the war, Bob came home to Casper to live and raise his family. In his earlier years, Bob was into car racing. He and his friends started the first figure 8 track in Casper. He also loved to fish, hunt, boat and ride his motorcycle. Later in life he took up building model airplanes and helicopters. Bob was also a member of the Eagles.

Bob worked as a letter carrier at the Casper post office for 50 years before retiring.

Bob is survived by his daughters, Hope Keyser, Casper and Deb Keyser, Casper; grandchildren, Jason Blackley, Casper; Christina (John) Hettgar, Casper and Uhriaha (Tasha) Aguilar, Windsor, Colorado; great-grandchildren, Tristan, Lucius, Athena, Akacia, Ashayla, and Xaiden; his brother, George L. (Judy) Keyser of Casper and numerous nieces and nephews.

Bob was preceded in death by his mother, father, sister, brothers and great- granddaughter.