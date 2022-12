A Celebration of Life for Robert Edward “Rob” Dobler Jr., 60, will be held at 2:00 P.M. Sunday, December 11, 2022 at Racca’s, 430 South Ash Street, Casper, Wyoming.

Rob Dobler passed away at his home in Glenrock, Wyoming on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 of natural causes. The Gorman Funeral Homes – Converse Chapel of Douglas, Wyoming is assisting with the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gormanfh.com.