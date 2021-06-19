CASPER—Robert Eugene “Bob” Suedes, age 88, of Casper, passed away June 17, 2021 peacefully at home. Bob was born on January 13, 1933 in Mitchell, South Dakota to Robert and Louise Suedes.

Bob served in the U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps from 1953 to 1957. Bob married Hazel Bernice Blow at Zion Lutheran Church in 1954. After his service he moved to Casper, WY with his wife, Hazel and became a professor of Economics at Casper College for 20+ years. He and Hazel started Meadow Acres Greenhouse and Nursery which became a thriving business for over 30 years.

In Bob’s free time he loved to read, visit with his family, watch old westerns, and spend time with Hazel.

Left to cherish his memories is his wife of 66 years, Hazel Suedes; sister, Clarice Grant-Bolger and her children; daughters, Joy Suedes and Jill Shepherd; granddaughter, Katherine Townsend and her husband Derek; and great-grandson, Mason Amen.

He was preceded in death by his grandson, Shawn Amen.