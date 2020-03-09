Robert F. Marquiss

CASPER—It’s said when hero’s die they become legends. Robby was a hero to a lot of us. May the legend live forever…..

Services for Robert “Robby” Marquiss, 81, will be held at 3:00 pm Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Newcomers Casper Chapel.

Robby passed away on Friday, March 7, 2020 at WMC surrounded by his loving family after a four year battle with cancer. He was born September 12, 1938 in Newcastle, WY to John W and Josie M Marquiss. Robby graduated from Newcastle High School in 1957. He married Katharine Schulze in April of 1957 and they were married for 51 years until her death in 2008. Born to that union was Cheryl, Debora, John and James.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Robby worked for Updike Brothers for 45 years in Newcastle, Sidney, MT and Casper. Key Energy purchased Updike Brothers and Robby continued to work for them for two years until he retired on December 8, 2004.

Robby met Karen Wall in April 2010 and they were married April 7, 2012. They lived together in Mills, WY and enjoyed traveling, fishing, bowling, hunting and each other. With this union they combined two families that were the most important part of his life. He will be greatly missed.