Robert F. Marquiss
CASPER—It’s said when hero’s die they become legends. Robby was a hero to a lot of us. May the legend live forever…..
Services for Robert “Robby” Marquiss, 81, will be held at 3:00 pm Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Newcomers Casper Chapel.
Robby passed away on Friday, March 7, 2020 at WMC surrounded by his loving family after a four year battle with cancer. He was born September 12, 1938 in Newcastle, WY to John W and Josie M Marquiss. Robby graduated from Newcastle High School in 1957. He married Katharine Schulze in April of 1957 and they were married for 51 years until her death in 2008. Born to that union was Cheryl, Debora, John and James.
You have free articles remaining.
Robby worked for Updike Brothers for 45 years in Newcastle, Sidney, MT and Casper. Key Energy purchased Updike Brothers and Robby continued to work for them for two years until he retired on December 8, 2004.
Robby met Karen Wall in April 2010 and they were married April 7, 2012. They lived together in Mills, WY and enjoyed traveling, fishing, bowling, hunting and each other. With this union they combined two families that were the most important part of his life. He will be greatly missed.
Robby was an avid bowler up until the time of his death and also was a great hunter and fisherman throughout his life. He truly treasured his time on his property in the Black Hills of South Dakota along with his friends and family. Robby was a true family man. He loved all his family and the time that was spent with them. Robby was also a volunteer fireman in Newcastle, WY where he competed on the drill team and won numerous awards. He was also the Fire Chief during his time there.
Robby is survived by his wife, Karen; his daughters, Cheryl (Ken) Carr of Casper, Deb (Jeff) Schmidt of Poway, CA; his son, Jim (Sandra) of Loveland, CO; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren, his stepchildren, Tammy, Wendy, Ken, Trudy, and Brian; numerous grandkids; and great-grandkids. He is also survived by his brothers, Glen and Bill; his sisters, Norma Jean, and Bonnie Lou; and his baby sister, Sandy; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Kathy; his son, John; and his brothers, John Jr., Fred, and Howard; and also his sisters, Beverly and Linda.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Jason’s friends.