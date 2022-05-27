Robert F. Willoughby

BUFFALO — Mass of Christian Burial for Bob Willoughby, 89 year old Buffalo resident who passed away Sunday at the Veteran’s Administration Hospital in Sheridan, will be celebrated Tuesday, May 31 at 10:00 a.m. at St. John The Baptist Catholic Church in Buffalo with Father Pete Johnson as Celebrant.

A Vigil Service will be held and the Rosary recited on Monday at 6:00 p.m. from the Harness Funeral Home Chapel in Buffalo. Interment will be in Willow Grove Cemetery with a military graveside service held on Friday June 3rd at 10:00 a.m. Online condolences may be made at www.harnessfuneralhome.com