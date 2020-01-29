CASPER—Robert G. “Bob” Fowler left his earthly life Tuesday, January 21, 2020 in Casper, Wyoming. Born in Belle Fourche, South Dakota on August 23, 1935, Bob was the second of three sons of Everett and Georgia Fowler. He attended school in Belle Fourche from first grade through high school, graduating in 1953. Bob loved sports and excelled in football, basketball and track at Belle Fourche High School. On January 21, 1978, Bob married Sharon Beranek in Casper, Wyoming and adopted Sharon’s daughter and son. He devoted himself to making a better life for all of his families.

During his early years he worked in the retail business as an owner or operator of various stores or enterprises. Later, he formed his own company and became President/CEO of a publicly traded corporation. Bob was an entrepreneur extraordinaire; he loved putting together companies and making deals especially in the oil and gas field which he did for more than 35 years. He was highly respected by the many professionals he worked with in the energy business for his vast knowledge and understanding of the related technical aspects. He had an incredible memory and could do complex mental calculations with amazing speed and accuracy. Bob never stopped working; he pursued his business interests until his passing.