GLENROCK — Robert Gerber, age 66 of Glenrock, WY died peacefully at his home. Born in Minnesota, son of Donald and Jaunice Gerber. Graduated from Kiester High School, the University of Minnesota, and The Ohio State University. Robert married Carol Walther in Minnesota. They had two children: Jessica and Tess, and son, Aaron from a previous marriage. Robert was a teacher, hog procurement buyer, and farmer. He enjoyed RVing, football, hiking, bowling, gardening, and working with his hands. He was active in 4-H, Jaycees, and supported his church. Preceded in death by his father; grandparents; step-grandmother; mother-in-law and father-in-law.