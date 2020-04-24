Robert J. “Bob” Gilliland

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RIVERTON—Longtime Wyoming resident, Robert “Bob” Gilliland passed away on April 1, 2020 at his home in Riverton, Wyoming.

He was preceded in his death by his wife of 61 years, Norma Fay Gilliland in 2017.

He graduated from Dubois High School in 1950 and then enlisted in the USAF March of 1951. Bob served as an aircraft engine mechanic and flight engineer. He was also stationed in Eniwetok Atoll in the Pacific “a testing ground for the “H” bomb in “Operation Castle” until his discharge in February of 1955.

He was then employed as an engineer for Mountain Bell Telephone for 30 years and seven months, retiring on December, 30, 1985.

Bob was a Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great-Grandfather and Uncle. He enjoyed hunting, gardening, searching for arrowheads, and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his five children, Sy Gilliliand (wife Leslie) of Casper, Wyoming, Tammy Scullion (husband Joe) of Grand Lake, Colorado, Blane Gilliland (wife Anne) of Casper, Wyoming, Brett Gilliland (wife Sheila) of Ft. Collins, Colorado, and Reno Gilliland of Riverton, Wyoming; as well as his ten grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

As per his request, his ashes will be spread at a special location in the mountains of Dubois, Wyoming by his family this summer.

