Robert J. Crosby

CASPER—Robert J. “Cros” Crosby was born March 12, 1956. He passed away January 21, 2020.

Cros lived in Wyoming for 30 years. He was a skilled Welder and Fabricator.

Cros enjoyed fishing and riding his Harley and volunteering many charitable hours for the Fraternal Order of Eagles. He will be remembered for his gruffy ole charm, followed by a grand smile. His favorite saying “Touchdown Kansas City” will be shouted by many at this year’s Super Bowl.

He is survived by his wife, Cheryl; sons, Stick (Liz) and Stone (Katie); sisters, Helen and Leah Crosby; stepsons, David and Matt Potter; granddaughters, Kiera, Teagan and Rylee; and grandson, Bryce.

No formal services will be held. A viewing will be held at Bustard’s Funeral Home, Wednesday, January 29th from 1-3 p.m. A celebration of life will be held at the Fraternal Order of Eagles, Thursday, January 30th at 2 p.m.

