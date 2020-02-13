ROCK SPRINGS—Robert Jenkins “Bob” Reese, 72, of Rock Springs passed away February 7, 2020. Bob was born June 2, 1947 to William and Elsa Reese in Lovell, Wyoming. The Reese’s moved their growing family to Casper, and Bob was a proud graduate of NCHS class of 1965. Bob was incredibly intelligent, and it showed early. After graduating high school and the Phillips Exeter Academy, Bob earned a scholarship to Harvard University. While at Harvard, Bob developed a passion for social justice and equality. He was a vocal protestor against the Vietnam War and racial inequality. Bob graduated from Harvard in 1969 with a degree in Economics. Unsure of his next step, he moved to Washington, DC and held several jobs including DC cabbie and special education teacher. Bob found another one of his passions while in DC: rugby. He was an avid (and excellent) rugby player for the next 15 years.

Bob loved Wyoming, and he eventually found his way back in the 70s working on the railroad. He enrolled at the University of Wyoming School of Law in 1975, mostly to continue playing rugby. However, he quickly learned that his passion for justice and the law were a perfect match. After graduating with a Juris Doctor in 1978, Bob worked at different times for the state as both a prosecutor and defense attorney. His legal career eventually led him to Sweetwater County, where he lived for 40 years. Bob had a successful private practice, including being one of the first attorneys to shine light on child sexual abuse of the Catholic Church in the early 90s. Bob’s love of Wyoming led him to serve as a state senator for several years, championing the causes of his Sweetwater County constituents.