CASPER - Robert Jerald “Jerry” Hand passed peacefully on January 29, 2020, at the age of 88, while at his Florida home away from home. He was born May 1, 1931, in Wagner, S.D., the oldest of seven children, of H.R. and Mary Rose Hand. His family relocated to Cheyenne and then to Casper in 1938. He attended St. Anthony's School, Jefferson School, Dean Morgan Junior High and was a proud graduate of NCHS in 1949. He was a Cadet Colonel in the Army ROTC and was honored as a distinguished military student. He served in the U.S. army during the Korean Conflict, receiving his discharge as a Captain. He attended the University of Wyoming where he was a member of numerous organizations including: Sigma Chi, Omicron Delta Kappa, Chi Gamma Lota, Alpha Kappa Psi, and Scabbard and Blade. Jerry served as Student Body President from 1956-7 and went on to serve as President of the Alumni Association from 1968-69. He received both a BA and a JD from the University of Wyoming, graduating 2nd in his class at the University of Wyoming School of Law. Jerry was a proud Cowboy Fan, cheering on the Pokes. He was especially proud to cheer on his favorite Cowboy Players, Josh Harshman and Logan Wilson, who he considered to be his adopted grandsons.