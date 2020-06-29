× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Robert Joseph “Bob” Riley

HUNTSVILLE, Tex. - Robert Joseph “Bob” Riley of Huntsville, Texas passed away on June 22, 2020, at the age of 88 after a three-year battle with cancer. Bob died peacefully with his family by his side. Bob was born in Hudson, New Hampshire on November 1, 1931, to father Melville Riley and mother Helena Doliva.

The youngest of two sons, Bob's desire to play football led him to leave his home in Gloucester, Massachusetts to attend Utah State University with his brother, Dick. His strong sense of patriotism steered him to enlist in the Army at age 19. After fulfilling his duty, Bob left to attend Northern State in Aberdeen, South Dakota, where he played football for four years and graduated with a degree in History. Bob received a master's degree in physical education and health from the University of Wyoming and was a graduate-assistant for both the football and track teams during his tenure.