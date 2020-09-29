CASPER—Robert L. “Bob” Bressler, 86, passed peacefully from this earth on September 25, 2020 at Central Wyoming Hospice. Born to Harold and Eva Marie on July 22, 1934 in Torrington, Wyoming, Bob attended local schools and graduated from Natrona County High School in 1953. Growing up, Bob could be found working alongside his father on the family ranch, hauling water from town and installing the original fence posts lining 33 Mile Road to the highway.

After graduating high school, Bob was drafted into the United States Army and stationed at Fort Lewis Army Base near Tacoma, Washington. It was there, in the summer of 1955, that he met Mary Jane Bunger, and the two were married three months later in Grandview, Washington. Upon Bob’s honorable discharge, they moved to Wyoming to start their family.