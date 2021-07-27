 Skip to main content
Robert L. "Bob" Maxwell
Robert L. “Bob” Maxwell

Robert L. “Bob” Maxwell

CASPER—Robert L. “Bob” Maxwell was born July 18, 1936. He passed away September 5, 2019.

A memorial service for Robert L. “Bob” Maxwell will be held Friday, July 30, 2021 at 3pm at the Oregon Trail Veterans Cemetery.

Bob was a resident of Casper from 1962-1983.

He is survived by his wife, Neoma, his four children, 22 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Kathleen “Kitty” Maxwell and his only sibling, Norma.

