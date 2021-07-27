CASPER—Robert L. “Bob” Maxwell was born July 18, 1936. He passed away September 5, 2019.
A memorial service for Robert L. “Bob” Maxwell will be held Friday, July 30, 2021 at 3pm at the Oregon Trail Veterans Cemetery.
Bob was a resident of Casper from 1962-1983.
He is survived by his wife, Neoma, his four children, 22 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Kathleen “Kitty” Maxwell and his only sibling, Norma.
