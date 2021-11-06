DOUGLAS—On Thursday, October 28, 2021 Robert L. Moorehead died at the age of 85. He resided at Mountain Lodge in Douglas, Wyoming, where he had many friends and enjoyed visiting with everyone there. He was born in Hiawatha Kansas to Lawrence Doyle Moorehead and Mildred Winona Knox Moorehead.

Robert served three years in the United States Army, from 1955-1958 as a paratrooper in the 101st Airborne as a medic.

After his service he attended and graduated from Kansas University in Lawrence Kansas with a Geological Engineering degree. He worked in the oilfield industry his entire career. Upon retirement he resided in Pratt, Kansas.

He enjoyed hunting, shooting, golfing, and walking his dog.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence Doyle Moorehead and Mildred Moorehead; daughter, Robin Rowe; and grandson, Darren Rowe.

He is survived by daughter, Jan Stokes of Riverton; granddaughters, Amy Willcox and Jennifer Schumacher of Casper; grandson, Eric Rowe of Houston, TX; and three great-grandchildren of Casper.