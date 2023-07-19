CASPER — Casper lost local skiing legend and yodeler, Bob Hardesty to a brain tumor at the age of 94. Born November 25, 1928 in Cody, WY, he moved to Sheridan in 1933 where he learned to ski on the hill below the Kendrick Mansion. He then came to Casper in 1940, graduating from NCHS in 1947.

When his father passed unexpectedly, the Perry family took Bob in. There he learned to yodel with Don and Dale.

Knowing he was going to be drafted in the Korean War, Bob wanted to spend a winter skiing, so spent ‘51 at Snow King and Sun Valley Ski Areas. Living frugally, he boot-packed for lift tickets, slept in his station wagon and made tomato soup with ketchup and hot water.

Returning to Casper after the war, Bob perfected his ski technique on Nursery and Bumps-a-Daisy, until Hogadon opened in 1959, where he later became the area manager. Eventually Bob went to work at Glenrock Coal Company, retiring after 26 years. Hogadon remained a big part of his life, where he worked as a ski instructor and volunteered on the Ski Patrol.

In his later years, the lingering affects of a broken ankle made getting his foot into a ski boot impossible. However, he made the most of it by asking anyone if they were a snow skier and giving a few dry land pointers. He loved spending mornings on the front porch sitting in his ski chair, giving a yodel to whomever walked by.

Bob is survived by his wife of 63 years, Phyllis; daughters: Laurie (Bob Swan), Kerry (Kyle Gray) Michelle (Mike Leyba) and grandchildren: Erin and Zane Gray and Robert and Ryan Leyba.

Services will be held 10:00AM, Saturday at Bustard’s. Reception following at Three Crowns.