BAIROIL—Robert Nelson Wuertley, 71, died Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at Newcomer Funeral Home, 710 E. 2nd St.
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions Casper Chapel
