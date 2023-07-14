SALT LAKE CITY, UT — On June 21, 2023, Robert Norman Kubichek passed quietly into his next great adventure while in the arms of his beloved fiancée, Savannah Coles. He first blasted into our lives on August 27, 1987, in the George Washington University Medical Center in Washington, D.C., several weeks ahead of schedule. Soon after his debut in D.C., he moved with his family to Casper, Wyoming. As he grew up in Casper, he attended Park Elementary, Dean Morgan Junior High School, and ultimately Natrona County High School, from which he graduated in 2006 and where he served as Student Body President. During his high school career, he participated in student government, theater, and ROTC. His principal fitness activity was dance, where he excelled in ballet, jazz, and musical theater. In dance and theater especially, he cultivated his zeal for “The Show”, a passion that, writ large, stayed with him to the end.

Bobbie attended college at the University of Utah, and the University of Wyoming. At the U. of U., he had some of his earliest experiences in electoral politics, working on campaigns for positions in student government, and as a volunteer in a successful signature gathering project concerning school vouchers. He ultimately graduated from U.W. with a degree in Political Science. During his days at U.W., he wrote periodically for the Branding Iron, U.W.’s college newspaper, and he also had a side hustle delivering pizza. He treasured both experiences, frequently noting that each was instrumental in priming him for his eventual career as a political professional.

In 2012, Bobbie got his first paid gig in politics, when he was hired by President Obama’s campaign to be the director of field operations for the State of Wyoming. In service of the Obama campaign, he organized volunteer phone banks and door to door canvassing operations that spanned all of Wyoming, as well as parts of Northern Colorado and Western Nebraska. During that campaign, he met both then Vice President Biden and the President’s spouse, Michelle. And, as he always did, he collected a bunch of lifelong friends during the campaign that stayed his pals to the end.

After the Obama campaign ended, and with the backing of a generous benefactor, he started ELLA-Wy, LLC, a small political consulting non-profit in Laramie, Wy. At ELLA, he and his cohorts developed unique data analytic processes designed to help progressive candidates better focus their campaigns to reach their most receptive audiences. Also during his time in Laramie, he discovered his lifelong passion for Guinea Pig husbandry. Over the ensuing years, he always kept at least a pair of them, and he loved every one with his whole heart. Watson, Crick, Ted, Dave, Barry, Mr. Pickles, Pancake and Harriett were his besties.

In 2016, Bobbie left ELLA to join the Democratic gubernatorial campaign of Mike Weinholtz in Utah. At the conclusion of that campaign, along with his best buddy Alejandro Puy, and with the support of his incredible mentor, Mike Weinholtz, Bobbie founded Grassroots Utah Strategies, which ultimately evolved into its current identity, Landslide Political. From its humble beginnings in 2016, Landslide has grown into a significant player in national progressive politics. It has successfully conducted over 100 projects in a dozen states, has more than a dozen full time employees, and regularly employs hundreds of part time workers to knock doors and gather signatures. Bobbie’s politics, while surely progressive, were pragmatic and practical. He was mostly uninterested in in ideological battles, preferring to work for candidates and causes directly focused on bettering the actual lives of people “on the ground”. It is thus not surprising that his first love was state and local politics. Indeed, his most ardent goal was not to become President, or Senator, or Governor. It was to be Salt Lake City’s traffic commissioner. That is a position that doesn’t presently exist, but one Bobbie would have happily assumed on a moment’s notice. He thought he could do some good there.

In his heart, he fancied himself as a swashbuckling buccaneer, but with a Robin Hood sensibility. That spirit animated Landslide’s business model, and it also manifested itself in the way Landslide cultivated a family environment among its people at work. And when Landslide went “to battle” on a project, Bobbie made sure his troops were well housed, well provisioned, and very well paid.

Bobbie treasured great stories from people he met along the way, whether from a colleague in “The Show”, or from a stranger he met in a bar on the road. And he loved re-telling them to an audience with appropriate (and sometimes not so appropriate) necessary details he thought, to bring to life the true spirit of the tale. His mother believes this particular talent was inherited from her.

He appreciated a handful of great movies. “Blazing Saddles”, for one, which he thought to be a very nearly perfect analogue to the comedy of human foibles constantly besetting our world. And he loved “City Slickers”, mostly because at the end of the day he very much identified with Curley.

He had the most generous, caring, forgiving heart. He loved every one of his Landslide Peeps without qualification. He loved his family who survived him, including, in no particular order, his Mom (Mary Kubichek), his Dad (David Kubichek), his sister (Kat Kubichek Martinez, along with her husband, Jake Martinez), his nephew (Joe), his nieces (Amelia and Jenny) and all his aunts and uncles. His Guinea Pigs could do no wrong. And he loved his unofficial little sister, Ms. Aimee Van Cleave, and her amazing spouse, Veronica Willig, both of whom had been there for Bobbie during some difficult times. As was Matt Shirely.

He treasured his lifelong friendships from way back in his school days, including especially his Pals Zach Romsa, Jeff Watters, Connor Mullin, Jenny Witzeling, and Peter Barrasso. He particularly loved his late Grandma Nina (Kubichek), who fostered his interest in politics and his appreciation for great stories. And most especially, he loved, faithfully and without reservation or question, his beautiful fiancée, Savannah Coles.

Bobbie’s Landslide family held a Celebration of his Life in Salt lake City on June 25, 2023, on the rooftop of Landslide’s headquarters in downtown SLC. It was attended by well over 100 of his colleagues, friends and family from literally all over the United States. We will hold a Casper Celebration of his Life on his birthday, August 27, 2023, at the Paradise Valley Country Club, from 2pm to 5pm. All who knew and cared about Bobbie are welcome to come and share. The world will undeniably be a quieter and less interesting place without his passion, his energy, and his voice. But it is unquestionably a better place by virtue of the life he lived and the contributions he made. To the very end, he was a Man of Dignity and Honor. We shall not soon see his like again.