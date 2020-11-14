 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Robert Onofrio Joseph “Bob” DeBernardo
View Comments

Robert Onofrio Joseph “Bob” DeBernardo

{{featured_button_text}}
Robert Onofrio Joseph “Bob” DeBernardo

APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz.—Robert Onofrio Joseph “Bob” DeBernardo, 70, of Apache Junction Arizona, passed away Monday, November 2, 2020.

Memorial services will be held at 1800 Oregon Trail Veterans Cemetery in Casper on November 20, 2020 at 11:00am. A celebration of life will be held afterwards at the VFW Post 9439 on Bryan Stock Trail.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St. Jude’s Hospital, the VFW, and Toys for Tots.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News