APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz.—Robert Onofrio Joseph “Bob” DeBernardo, 70, of Apache Junction Arizona, passed away Monday, November 2, 2020.
Memorial services will be held at 1800 Oregon Trail Veterans Cemetery in Casper on November 20, 2020 at 11:00am. A celebration of life will be held afterwards at the VFW Post 9439 on Bryan Stock Trail.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St. Jude’s Hospital, the VFW, and Toys for Tots.
