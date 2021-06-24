CASPER—Robert Potter passed away at home on June 20, 2021. Robert was born on April 9, 1937 in Fruita, Colorado. In his young years he lived in the mountains of Pitkin, Colorado. He grew up loving the outdoors and raising gardens with his mom and dad. The family spent time in the local mountains picking berries, logging and fishing. The family moved to Colbran where his father was sharecropping on a local ranch then moved to Fruita, Colorado. At Fruita Monument High School, Robert participated in many sports: wrestling, football, basketball and track. Robert became the state wrestling champion during his senior year. Later he served in Germany as a tank crew member.

After serving in the military, he went into construction an explosives assistant. At this time, he met Ila. Ila saw his bright, blue eyes and fell for him immediately. They married soon after. Robert started his lifetime work as an exploration driller.

Robert worked hard to feed and support his family of five moving several times. They finally settled in Casper, Wyoming in 1968. Robert worked all over the Western states as Ila raised the five children at home.