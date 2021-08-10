CASPER—Robert Sterling Brownell passed on Sunday, August 1, 2021.

Bob was born in Merced, California in 1959 to Allen Brownell and Mary Bies-Brownell. His family moved to Rapid City, South Dakota, where he was raised until moving to Casper, Wyoming in the 1970s. He graduated from Natrona County High School in 1977. He married Colleen Kotarski-Brownell in 1981 in Casper and together they had three children: Jesse, Ashley and Clay.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Allen Brownell and Mary Bies-Brownell; and his son, Clay Brownell.

He is survived by his son, Jesse (Lisa) Brownell of Denver, Colorado and their children Baron and Bowie; and daughter, Ashley Hollenbeck (Nate) of Wamego, Kansas and their children Presley and Brecken; mom, Donna Brownell; brother, Michael (Pam) Brownell; sisters, Debra Shaw and Patti (Shannon) Tibbetts; several step-siblings, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held Wednesday, August 12, 2021, at the Highland Cemetery at 11:00 AM.

Condolences for the family can be left at https:/www.newcomercasper.com/obituaries.