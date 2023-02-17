LAS VEGAS, NV — Robert T. Kelley 90, passed away January 17, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. Born October 17, 1932 in Boston, MA. A 20-year Air Force Veteran of both Korea and Vietnam. He was one of six brothers that where in the Air Force all at the same time. After retiring he lived and worked in Casper for eight years. He then moved to Las Vegas and work 20 years in civil service. He met is wife, Claudine in France and was married for 65 years.