GLENROCK—Robert Timothy Markle was born April 7, 1937 in Tomahawk, Alberta Canada to Robert H. and Marian B. (Sullivan) Markle. He passed away March 25, 2020.
When Bob was a child, the family moved to Lusk, Wyoming where Bob attended school. He joined the US Army in the 1950s, served in Korea, and was honorably discharged.
He married Judith Price in Idaho. To this marriage was born a daughter, Edith Hallie. Bob returned to Wyoming where he was employed by various oil field trucking companies, spent some time on the North Slope of Alaska.
He married Bonnie Rossow in 1961. To this marriage were born two sons, Scott and Daniel. The family moved to Minot, North Dakota in 1981, but soon separated, Bob returning to Wyoming. He was joined by Scott and they moved to Phoenix, Arizona where Bob was employed as a crane operator in construction. Bob and Bonnie divorced.
Bob then married Trish LeMer and they moved to Olympia, Washington where Bob worked as a crane operator, becoming a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers, Local 302 out of Seattle. Bob and Trish divorced.
Bob and Bonnie were remarried in 1996. They resided near Olympia, Washington until Bob’s retirement in 1998, at which time the couple moved back to Wyoming, settling in Glenrock. Bob briefly was employed as a crane operator, but eventually retired completely.
Bob coached youth hockey and baseball, for a brief period was goalie for the Casper men’s hockey team. He never met a stranger. No matter where he traveled, he seemed to always bump into someone he knew. He played the guitar, loved music and might break into song on the spur of the moment, often an original composition, as well as a poem that made no sense, nor did it rhyme.
He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant brother; daughter, Edith; and son, Scott.
He is survived by his wife, Bonnie of Glenrock; son, Dan (Lynette) of Minot, North Dakota; daughter, Marissa Ryder of De Pere, Wisconsin; brother, Jeff (Linda) of Seward, Nebraska; and niece, Heather (Seth) Meyer of Winfield, Kansas; and seven grandnieces and grandnephews.
Keep your stick on the ice, Bob.
