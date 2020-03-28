GLENROCK—Robert Timothy Markle was born April 7, 1937 in Tomahawk, Alberta Canada to Robert H. and Marian B. (Sullivan) Markle. He passed away March 25, 2020.

When Bob was a child, the family moved to Lusk, Wyoming where Bob attended school. He joined the US Army in the 1950s, served in Korea, and was honorably discharged.

He married Judith Price in Idaho. To this marriage was born a daughter, Edith Hallie. Bob returned to Wyoming where he was employed by various oil field trucking companies, spent some time on the North Slope of Alaska.

He married Bonnie Rossow in 1961. To this marriage were born two sons, Scott and Daniel. The family moved to Minot, North Dakota in 1981, but soon separated, Bob returning to Wyoming. He was joined by Scott and they moved to Phoenix, Arizona where Bob was employed as a crane operator in construction. Bob and Bonnie divorced.

Bob then married Trish LeMer and they moved to Olympia, Washington where Bob worked as a crane operator, becoming a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers, Local 302 out of Seattle. Bob and Trish divorced.