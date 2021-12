CASPER—Robert V. “Rob” Marnell, 69, died Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Craig, Colo. A funeral mass will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at the St. Anthony’s Catholic Church. A rosary will be at 7 p.m. today, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at the church.