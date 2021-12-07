Robert Verl “Rob” Marnell

CASPER - Born to Verl and Mary Jean Marnell in Kansas City, Missouri, January 30, 1952, Rob spent his early childhood in Kansas City, Kansas and Fresno California. The family moved to Prescott, Arizona where Rob graduated from Prescott High School in 1970. While pursuing further education at Northern Arizona University, Rob met his soul mate, Terri Jean Thomas. Rob and Terri married on June 21, 1975 and have spent 45 loving years together, eventually settling down in Casper, Wyoming in 1979, where they raised three amazing sons. He passed away at the age of 69, on November 13, 2021.

Immediate surviving family are his wife, Terri; sons, Mike (Becky), Rob (Tricia), and Thomas (Elizabeth); grandchildren include, Makenzie, Abby, Isaac, Andrew and Elliana; siblings, George (Kathy), Jim (Jill), and Martha.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Verl and Mary Jean and sister, Mary Ann George.

A devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle, Rob spent his life lovingly attentive to his wife and family's every need. He spent time with each of his sons to teach them how to problem solve and complete any project from school to household maintenance. He adored his nieces and nephews and loved his role as Uncle Rob. His strong, protective, and nurturing personality made him one of the best role models to all who knew him.

Rob's early accomplishments include achieving Eagle Scout in the Boy Scouts of America and graduating from Northern Arizona University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Electrical Engineering. All of his hobbies and activities included his family. There were numerous backpacking, camping, canoeing and fishing trips as well as vacations to Arizona where both Rob and Terri have extended family. His most recent trek was a rim-to-rim-to rim hike of the Grand Canyon with Terri and several family members, checking it off his bucket list.

Rob spent a 44 year career as an electrical engineer, his early years as a field engineer with the General Electric Company followed by 24 years with Drives & Controls Services (DCS) where he remained employed at the time of his death. He was a senior field service engineer and safety coordinator for DCS and spent considerable time on the road providing safety training and professional support to coal mines for several states. He was loved by all at DCS for his depth of knowledge, reliability, and ability to elicit laughter and for bringing a bit of shenanigans in the most unexpected ways.

Known for his lighter side and tremendous sense of humor, all friends have a story of how Rob incorporated humor into their lives. His sons were his pride and joy. The love he shared with his wife was absolute. His memory will live on forever in all of our hearts in the stories we all will share.

Rob was a devoted member of St. Anthony Catholic Church in Casper. His depth of faith was strong in every aspect of his life. We know Rob is now in heaven, scratching the backs of all those who went before him.

A rosary will be prayed, along with a viewing, on Thursday, December 2nd at the church at 7PM. Services will be held on Friday, December 3rd at the church beginning at 2PM.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Rob Marnell to Rotary Park Bridle Trail, Platt River Trails, Worldwide Marriage Encounter (contact St. Anthony's) or a charity of your choosing.