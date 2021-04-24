CASPER—Robert W. Hildebrand, 101, of Casper, Wyoming went to live with his Lord Monday, April 19, 2021 at Central Wyoming Hospice in Casper. He was blessed to have spent the last six months of his life living with his granddaughter and her husband, Adel and Mark Handley, allowing Bob to visit with friends and family as he desired. He was born on February 17, 1920 in Careyhurst, Wyoming to William and Wilhemina Hildebrand. Robert graduated from Glenrock High School.

Robert was drafted into the Army Air Corps and served during World War II, honorably discharged as a Sergeant. After the service, Bob accepted his first job at Nolan Chevrolet as a line mechanic. After Nolan Chevrolet, his work included automotive dealerships for Chevrolet, Chrysler-Plymouth, International trucks and then construction equipment repair with Southwest Kenworth Inc. and Tri-State Equipment from which he retired.

Bob served on the City of Casper City Counsel for seven years, representing Ward 1. Bob also served one term as the Mayor of Casper.

Most of all, Bob loved his family. Granddaughter Tenasha remembers “One of the kindest humans, my grandpa had a dry sense of humor and loved to tease us grandkids about a pine float, which turns out was just a glass of water with a toothpick floating in it! I will miss his greetings of “How-dee” when seeing or talking to him.”