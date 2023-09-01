Robert Wilson Coyne, fondly known as Bob, was born on January 19, 1937, in Casper, WY, and peacefully passed away on August 29, 2023, in Edmond, OK. Bob was a passionate and handy individual who was deeply loved by his family and friends. Bob completed his education at Natrona County High School, graduating in 1955. His zeal for service and love for his country led him to enlist in the United States Navy the same year. During his service, he was stationed on several aircraft carriers, a testament to his dedication and commitment. His patriotic spirit was unwavering, and he took great pride in being an American.

After his service, Bob brought the same level of commitment and passion to his personal life. He was a devoted husband to his wife, Lynda Coyne, for an incredible 61 years. In addition to his wife, Bob is survived by his daughters, Penny Echelberger and Cathy DeClue. He was a loving father who instilled in his daughters the same strong values that guided his life. His legacy continues through his grandchildren: Austin, Ashley, and Brady Echelberger, and Donald DeClue, as well as his great-grandson, James DeClue.

His family was his pride and joy, and he was an integral part of their lives, always ready with a helping hand. Bob’s interests extended beyond his service and family. He took immense pride in his home, always ensuring it was a welcoming and comfortable space for his loved ones. His handy nature was evident in the meticulous care he took of his home, often fixing things himself and taking on various projects. In his lifetime, Bob was a beacon of dedication, service, and love. His passion was infectious, inspiring those around him to strive for excellence in all they did. His handy nature made him a go-to person for anyone in need, always ready to lend a hand. His love for his country was unwavering, and he carried the spirit of patriotism throughout his life. Robert Wilson Coyne’s life was a testament to the power of love, dedication, and service. His legacy will live on in the hearts of his loved ones and all those he touched throughout his life. His memory will continue to inspire and guide future generations.