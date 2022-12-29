SPEARFISH, SD — Roberta A. Ellis, 94 of Spearfish, SD passed away peacefully in her home on December 27, 2022.

Roberta was born on February 4, 1928 in Duncombe, IA to Irvin and Agnes Reckard. She was the eldest of four children growing up in Northwest Iowa. After graduating from high school she moved west to Wyoming where she obtained her Teaching Certificate. She met and married John A “Jack” Ellis, on December 27, 1952. They were prominent sheep ranchers in the Casper area. She was an active member of the Wyoming Woolgrowers Association & Cow Belle’s. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, square-dancing, sewing and playing bridge. They were parishioners at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church and she volunteered at the Parish store as well as the Nicolaysen Art Museum. In 1991 she married Leroy Wright of Midwest, WY. She and Leroy were able to travel extensively across the country to visit family and friends.

Roberta is survived by her brothers: Charles (Mary) Reckard of Arnolds Park, IA and Joseph (Mary) Reckard of Moline, IL. Her children: Jack (Lucie) Ellis of Vermont, Becky Dunlap of Casper, WY, Marie (Dean) Sargent of Sturgis, SD and her grandchildren: Nick (Nikki) Dunlap of Florissant, CO and Hope Dunlap of San Diego, CA as well as many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Ann Leuer, husbands: Jack Ellis and Leroy Wright and her son, Tom Ellis.

Rosary Service will be held at 7:00 pm, Thursday, January 5, 2023 at Newcomer Funeral Home in Casper, WY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am, Friday, January 6, 2023 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Casper followed by burial at Wyoming Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers we request you donate to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

Local arrangements are under the care of Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapel of Spearfish. Online condolences may be written www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com. Casper arrangements are under the care of Newcomer Funeral Home.