CASPER—Roberta C. “Bobbie” Midkiff, 70, of Casper, Wyoming passed away Monday, December 21, 2020 at Central Wyoming Hospice. Roberta was born December 8, 1950 to Harold and Patricia Bock in Winnebago, IL.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her sister, Ruth.

She is survived by her husband, William Midkiff; children, Jennifer (Waylon) Elmore, Jeffrey (Lilly) Elmore, and Larry Elmore, Jr.; step-child, Jennifer (Seth) Midkiff; ten grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; siblings, Robert Bock, David Bock, Randy Bock, Ricky Bock, Tom Bock, Harold Bock, Jr., and Alice Weir; as well as numerous other family members.

Bobbie will always be remembered as being a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Rocky Mountain Oncology in Bobbie’s name.