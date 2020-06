Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

CASPER—Robin Benton “Rob” Schilling, 69, died Tuesday, March 3, 2020. A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 28, 2020, at the Cornerstone Church, 4100 Casper Mountain Rd. Light refreshments will be served following the service.