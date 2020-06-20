Robin Benton Schilling

CASPER—Robin “Rob” was born in Queens, NY June 28, 1950. He passed away March 3, 2020.
Rob was preceded in death by his father, James Schilling and mother, Barbara Jones.
He is survived by daughters, Nicole Nellis and Crystal Santistevan (DJ); and grandchildren, Benton, Anthony, Lexi, and Austin.
Rob spent his youth in Denver, CO then moved to Casper, WY in 1978. He worked in the construction field, then Mobile Home Sales, Auto Sales (Coliseum Motors) and Real Estate.
Rob had a zest for life; he loved a good joke or story, The Rolling Stones, sports (Oakland Raiders), golf, camping in the Rocky Mountains, and traveling.
Rob was a beloved dad and grandpa, enjoying anytime he could get with his daughters and grandchildren.
He dedicated over 30 years to his “Bill W” program. He mentored many people and visited the prison to help inmates. He was humble, grateful and appreciative of all his friends and family.
Rob had a great faith in the Lord and was baptized again last August in his church.
A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, June 28th at 2pm at the Cornerstone Church, 4100 Casper Mountain Road. Light refreshments will be served following the service.
Condolences can be made to the Newcomers Funeral Home in Casper.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the AA Organization of Casper or The Kidney Foundation.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.