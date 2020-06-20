Robin Benton Schilling

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CASPER—Robin “Rob” was born in Queens, NY June 28, 1950. He passed away March 3, 2020.

Rob was preceded in death by his father, James Schilling and mother, Barbara Jones.

He is survived by daughters, Nicole Nellis and Crystal Santistevan (DJ); and grandchildren, Benton, Anthony, Lexi, and Austin.

Rob spent his youth in Denver, CO then moved to Casper, WY in 1978. He worked in the construction field, then Mobile Home Sales, Auto Sales (Coliseum Motors) and Real Estate.

Rob had a zest for life; he loved a good joke or story, The Rolling Stones, sports (Oakland Raiders), golf, camping in the Rocky Mountains, and traveling.

Rob was a beloved dad and grandpa, enjoying anytime he could get with his daughters and grandchildren.

He dedicated over 30 years to his “Bill W” program. He mentored many people and visited the prison to help inmates. He was humble, grateful and appreciative of all his friends and family.

Rob had a great faith in the Lord and was baptized again last August in his church.