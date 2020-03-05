Robyn J. Duncan
View Comments

Robyn J. Duncan

{{featured_button_text}}

RIVERTON - Robyn J. Duncan, 44, died Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, in Riverton. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, in the chapel at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 653 Cascade St. in Lander. Burial will follow in the Otto Cemetery in Otto. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020, in the chapel of Mount Hope, Hudson’s Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 9 to 9:40 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, prior to the service in the relief society room of the church.

Hudson’s Funeral Home

To plant a tree in memory of Robyn Duncan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News