RIVERTON - Robyn J. Duncan, 44, died Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, in Riverton. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, in the chapel at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 653 Cascade St. in Lander. Burial will follow in the Otto Cemetery in Otto. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020, in the chapel of Mount Hope, Hudson’s Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 9 to 9:40 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, prior to the service in the relief society room of the church.