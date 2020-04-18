× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LAS VEGAS, Nev.—Robyn Porter Cristler passed away March 25, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Robyn was born on May 20, 1947, to Robert and Jean Porter in Thermopolis, Wyoming. The family moved to Riverton, Wyoming where Robyn attended school from first grade through high school, graduating in 1965.

After attending one semester at the University of Wyoming, Robyn moved to Denver, Colorado, where she worked in the restaurant business. Robyn returned to Riverton, where she worked for several years at Books & Briar. She was an active member in the DOES organization.

On Valentine’s Day in 1991, she married Paul Cristler. They lived in Riverton for several years before moving to Las Vegas, Nevada, residing there until her passing.

Robyn was known for her calm and cool demeanor, making life-long friends wherever she went. She had a passion for reading, as well as sharing that passion with those around her. One of her greatest joys was her dog, LeRoy, whom she shared with Paul for almost 20 years.

Robyn was preceded in death by her father, Robert Porter in 1983 and her youngest sister, Rebecca in 2008.