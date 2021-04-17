SAN JOSE, Calif.— Roechelle Arlone Ayers, 58, died March 28, 2021 at Kaiser Permanente Hospital in Santa Clara, California. Roechelle was born July 3, 1962 to Richard A. Thompson and Bonnie J. Potter in Gallatin County, Montana. One of two children, Rochelle grew up in Casper, Wyoming and later moved to San Jose, California where she met her lifelong partner, Greg Highfill.

Roechelle worked as a Community Association Manger for Cornerstone Property Management and Common Interest Management Services in San Jose for 19 years.

As stated by her co-workers: “Roechelle brought a delightful and dedicated presence to all that she did, demonstrating a caring nature that made her beloved to all who worked with her within our firm and among her clients.

She saw life and its changes as opportunities to learn, grow and help others.”

Roechelle was preceded in death by her parents and Greg Highfill.

She is survived by a brother, William Adams of Casper.

A Celebration of Life will be held in Casper, Wyoming at a later date.