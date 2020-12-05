CASPER — Roger Lee Thomas passed away at his home in Casper on November 30, 2020.

Roger was born on March 26, 1946 to Agnes and Lee Thomas in Spearfish, SD. He joined the Navy, served during the Vietnam War and was honorably discharged. Roger was a loving father, grandfather, and friend to everyone. He was always willing to lend a hand. He helped many people with developmental disabilities and supported Special Olympics and their athletes.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father; brothers, Richard and William; sisters, Daisy and Sylvia; sons, Carson and Samuel; grandson, Isaiah; and granddaughters, Lilly and Alma.

He is survived by his children, Phillip, Kurtiss, Jared, Mathew Thomas, Samantha (Brad) Steinfeld, Victoria Smith, Josh (Nicole) Kravick, and Leslie (Sean) Goeppinger all from Casper; his partner and best friend, Jeri Jewell; his grandchildren, Christopher and Karen Green, Gunnar Slaymaker, Xander, Brayden, and Jackson Kravick, Cashus Jewell, Justice and Kyler Goeppinger, and Fallyn Steinfeld; and many loving nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Viewing will be Monday, December 7, 2020, from 5-7pm at Bustards and Jacoby Funeral Home. Masks will be required. Because of COVID restrictions, funeral services are limited to family only but will be available to live stream by going to bustardcares.com and clicking on the link. Services will begin at 10am on Tuesday, December 8, 2020. Interment will be at Oregon Veterans Cemetery. A reception will be at the C’mon Inn, 301 E. Lathrop Rd., Evansville, WY at 1pm; everyone is invited to come and remember this special man and share memories.