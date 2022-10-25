Roger Wendell Hill, Past CEO of Holly Sugar, died on October 15, 2022, after a courageous battle with Parkinson’s Disease.

Mr. Hill was born in Torrington, Wyoming and was raised on a sugarbeet producing farm near Lingle, Wyoming by parents, Harold and Vivian (Haas) Hill. Roger received an A.A. from Ft. Lewis and a B.S. in Animal Husbandry from the University of Wyoming. He was a graduate of both the Beet End and Sugar End courses of the McGinnis Institute of Beet Sugar Technology and the Stanford Executive Program.

Mr. Hill began his career as an Assistant County Agent in Cheyenne, Wyoming. In 1963, he joined Holly Sugar Corporation as an Agriculturist. He was stationed in Worland and Riverton, Wyoming and Grand Junction, Colorado. Mr. Hill was then appointed Agricultural Manger and spent the next seven years in that position in Worland, Wyoming, Brawley and Santa Ana, California. In 1977, he became Manager of the Cane Division in Santa Ana, California. Two years later, he was appointed General Agricultural Manager in Colorado Springs, Colorado and served in that capacity for three years. In 1983, he was named Vice President-Agriculture, then Senior Vice President-Agriculture, then Executive Vice President. In 1988 Mr. Hill was appointed as President and Chief Executive Officer for the last 13 years of his career. Mr. Hill also served at the same time as President of Spreckels Sugar Company, and Chairman of the Board of Michigan Sugar Company. He was the Advisory Director for Imperial Sugar Company.

Mr. Hill served as a longtime Trustee to the United States Beet Sugar Association in Washington D.C. and The Sugar Association. He also served as President of the American Society of Beet Sugar Technologists (ASSBT); Director, Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce; Chairman, Penrose-St. Francis Foundation; Board Member, Penrose St. Francis Healthcare Assn.; Instructor, McGinnis Institute of Beet Sugar Technology and on the Business Advisory Committees for Colorado College and University of Colorado at Colorado Springs. He was Chairman of the Board of the Colorado Springs Humane Society and the Board President of the Pikes Peak Hospice.

A few of Mr. Hill’s many industry achievements included: Implementation of programs to improve the quality of sugar beets for growers through seed development with Holly Hybrids, improvement of grower-processor relationships into a partnership. He was instrumental in the acquisition of Union Sugar, Spreckels Sugar and the merger of Imperial Sugar Company and Holly Sugar Corporation. Mr. Hill worked closely with the American, California, Texas, Washakie County, and Mon-Dak Sugar Beet Growers Associations. He lobbied and presented to Congress the 1990 Farm Bill’s successful passage and published “Holly Sugar-The First 90 Years” for the Newcomen Society. He was an honorary member of the American Society of Beet Sugar Technologists for his service to the beet sugar industry of North America and awarded the Silver Sugar Beet for his outstanding contributions to the welfare of sugar beet growers.

Roger loved anything to do with Wyoming or sugar beets! Watching his Wyoming Cowboys on Saturdays with his family was a must. He enjoyed flyfishing, hunting, hiking, and camping. He also loved traveling with Jan on their many adventures from river boats in Europe to Alaska and his beloved Yellowstone. Trips to Vail, Crested Butte and Cabo San Lucas with dear friends and family always brought him great joy. Jan and Roger had a blessed life and enjoyed their many friends and family. Their home was always a gathering place.

Mr. Hill was married to Barbara (Clark) Hill of Shoshoni, Wyoming on July 15, 1962, until her death in 2004. They had two children, Scott Hill of Colorado Springs, and Rob Hill (Jackie Hill) of Casper, Wyoming. Grandson’s include: Dillon Hill, Tyler Hill, and Jackson Hill.

Mr. Hill married Jan Atha October 22, 2011, in Colorado Springs. Added to the family were sons and daughter: Jason Atha, Brandon Atha (Mariah) and Jenny Suchey (Kevin). Roger was preceded in death by Barbara Hill, Scott Hill, four siblings and his parents.

He is survived by wife Jan Hill, brother Curtis Hill (Cindy), brother-in-law John Arville, son Rob Hill (Jackie), Jason Atha, Brandon Atha (Mariah), and Jenny Suchey (Kevin), and numerous grandchildren.

The family would like to thank the wonderful nurses and caregivers at Springs Ranch along with the nurses at Compasses Hospice.

Roger was a gift and inspiration to all who came to knew him. He will be deeply missed, but his legacy of kindness and grace will remain within us.

A Celebration of Life will be held at St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 7400 Tudor Road, Colorado Springs, CO, on November 5th at 1:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Wyoming Future Farmers Association (FFA) Foundation, P.O Box 7311 Sheridan, WY 82801. Checks payable to: Wyoming FFA Foundation (Note: Hill Memorial).