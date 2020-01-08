CASPER—Roland William Hart was born November 8, 1929, in Douglas, Wyoming, and died January 7, 2020, in Casper, Wyoming. He lived 88 of his 90 years in Wyoming and often told his children in his later years that he would never leave Wyoming.
Funeral services will be Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 1:00 PM, Highland Park Community Church, with a reception to follow and private inurnment in Douglas.
Roland graduated from Douglas High School in 1947 and the University of Wyoming in 1951. He attended college on a full scholarship and worked at his fraternity, Acacia, to earn room and board. He received a BS in “Petroleum Engineering” and worked in the oil fields from 1951 until November 1994.
Roland met Lois Katherine Hattell in May of 1951 and they were married in February of 1952 for 64 years, until Lois’s death.
Roland and Lois had four children: Rolanda “Roe” Dodgen (Jim), California, David Hart (Becky), Cheyenne, Sharon Jaworski Geiss (Steve), Kansas, and Paul Hart (Beth), Denver. They were blessed with eight grandchildren, James Dodgen, Briell Stratton (Gerry), Simon Dodgen (Amber), Stephanie Griffin (Donald) and Jeffrey Hart, Natasha Jaworski Moser (Matthew), Roland Hart Jaworski (Liza), and Sophia Jaworski (deceased); and eight great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Homer and Ida May Hart; his wife, Loise (Hattell) Hart; brother, Richard Hart; sister, Helena Mueller and her son; and granddaughter, Sophia Jaworski.
He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He was a member of the Gideon’s since 1961 and had the honor of traveling with the Gideon’s to place bibles in the Philippines. He was an active member for 40 years at Highland Park Community Church. He was involved for several years with a ministry to inmates at the county jail where he made a lasting impact on many men.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Gideon’s would be appreciated.