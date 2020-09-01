Ronald Christopher “Ron” Porter

Ron returned to the Cowboy State and began his teaching and coaching career at Rawlins High School. He and Toi then relocated to Cody, where he spent the next six years teaching English and coaching varsity volleyball, basketball and track. All three of Ron and Toi’s children were born in “Wody, Cyoming,” as Ron referred to it.

But Riverton was always home. In 1984, Ron and the family returned to teach and coach at RHS. He also followed in his father’s footsteps as “The Voice of the Wolverines,” announcing games under the Friday night lights of Tonkin Stadium and Wolverine Field. Over the next 35 years, Ron coached numerous teams for both Wolverine boys and girls basketball. He graciously shared his time and passion for the game with his players, teaching them the fundamentals of both basketball and life.

At the core of everything Ron had a deep-rooted faith that provided him with strength, courage and a gift for touching many lives. His philosophy of “Together We R” speaks to the power of team, of sacrifice, and of never passing up an opportunity to contribute. He taught his three children and countless others to always do what is right, that it’s okay to fail, to never stop learning, and to never, ever give up.