Ronald D. Clouser passed away November 20, 2022. Ron was predeceased by both parents, his brother Gordon Clouser and his beloved Julia Schiermeyer Clouser. He is survived by his brother Keith Clouser, his children, Toby Clouser, Jennifer Dutton, Robert Dutton, and David Mayberry, his partner in life for the last three years, Robin Mundell, and 12 grandchildren. Services will be held on December 12, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. At Shepherd of the Hills a Presbyterian Church in Casper, WY. The family asks that instead of flowers, donations be made Wyo Rescue Mission.