Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

BAGGS - Ronald E. Iversen, 70, died Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, in Baggs. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at the Little Snake River Valley Community Center. A reception will follow at the Community Center. A wake be held at 6 p.m. at the Cowboy Inn.