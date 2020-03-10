Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

WHEATLAND - Ronald Gale Tillman, 83, died Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Wheatland. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the Memorial Baptist Church with Pastor Chan Bayne officiating. Inurnment will be in the Wheatland Cemetery.