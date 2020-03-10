You have free articles remaining.
WHEATLAND - Ronald Gale Tillman, 83, died Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Wheatland. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the Memorial Baptist Church with Pastor Chan Bayne officiating. Inurnment will be in the Wheatland Cemetery.
Gorman Funeral Homes – Platte Chapel
