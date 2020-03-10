Ronald Gale Tillman
Ronald Gale Tillman

WHEATLAND - Ronald Gale Tillman, 83, died Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Wheatland. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the Memorial Baptist Church with Pastor Chan Bayne officiating. Inurnment will be in the Wheatland Cemetery.

Gorman Funeral Homes – Platte Chapel

Mar 14
Funeral Service
Saturday, March 14, 2020
11:00AM
Memorial Baptist Church
-
Wheatland, WY 82201
