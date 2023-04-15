CHEYENNE — Ronald Howard Pulse Sr., age 94, of Cheyenne passed away on April 6, 2023 and was born in Plevna, MO on May 29, 1928.

Ron took great pleasure in serving the community during his 45 year career in law enforcement serving in Laramie, Rock Springs, and then retiring in 1991 after two terms as Sheriff of Crook County. He was a past Master Mason of Sundance Lodge #9, 33o of the Scottish Rite and Shriner of Kalif Temple in Sheridan.

He is survived by his son, Ronald Pulse Jr.; daughters: Paula Pulse, Linda Ann Pulse, and Patricia Jo (Henry) Hiddinga; 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; seven siblings; grandson, Neal and his loving wife, Mary Ann, after 70 years of marriage.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, April 17 and is under the direction of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home in Cheyenne.