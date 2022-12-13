Ronald J. Rickabaugh – loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend – passed away on December 8, 2022 at the age of 68 at Central Wyoming Hospice in Casper, WY following a brief battle with cancer.

Ron was born to John and Phyllis Rickabaugh in Casper, WY. He graduated from Natrona County High School in 1972 and went on to spend 4 years in the Navy. He worked in the oilfield, earned 2 electronic associates degrees, and retired after 23 years as a signalman with the BNSF Railroad.

He married, Rene Lane on August 12, 1981 and they had one son, Scott. Besides family time, Ron enjoyed photography, music, classic cars and camping.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents, John ‘Rick’ and Phyllis Rickabaugh.

He is survived by his wife, Rene’; their son, Scott and wife, Kim, of Casper; grandchildren: Hadley and Hayden; close friends; Mark and Rhonda Pitts; as well as, numerous cousins and two nieces.

In his memory, donations can be made to his memorial fund at the First United Methodist Church of Casper, WY.

Memorial services will be held at First United Methodist Church (302 E. 2nd St., Casper, WY) on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 2 pm with a reception to follow. Interment of his ashes at Oregon Trail Veterans’ Cemetery will be later in 2023.