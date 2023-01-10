Ronald Lee Mills

Funeral services for Ronald Lee “Ron” Mills, 82, will be held Sunday, January 15, 2023 at 2:00 pm MT at the Newcastle High School Crouch Auditorium in Newcastle, WY. A community reception will follow at the School Commons.

A graveside inurnment service will be held at a later date. Donations may be made in Ron’s name to the Weston County School District #1 endowment.

Condolences may be sent to the family in care of Meridian Mortuary, 111 S. Railway Ave., Newcastle, WY 82701. Expressions of sympathy may also be made online at www.meridianmortuary.com.