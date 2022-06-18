Ronald Lee Strand

Ron was born March 22, 1942 in Lamar, CO. The son of Wallace E. and Vivian R. (Brown) Strand. Ron graduated NCHS in 1960, served his country on the USS Kearsarge, Essex-class aircraft carrier, US Navy from 1960 to1964, and held a Business Bachelor of Science Degree. He had various careers; real estate and proud small business owner. Ron’s pride and joy was Sloanes General Store and the Inn at Alcova. He was an avid outdoorsman, loved animals, enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening, rock-hounding, exploring on his ATV, and listening to ‘Celtic Women’. Ron fished Sunlight Basin every chance he could. He was a Mason and a member of Alcova Community Church.