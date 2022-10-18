Ronald M. Cutts

CASPER — Ronald Merritt Cutts was born December 25, 1935, in Casper, WY, to Merritt and Herborg (Barhaug) Cutts. He passed away October 15, 2022, at the Central Wyoming Hospice Home in Casper after a long illness.

Ron was able to travel around the US with his mother and step-father, Nicholas Angel, a Colonel in the Army, his favorite place being Puerto Rico. He graduated from Wakefield High School in Arlington, VA. After graduation, he returned to Casper and attended Casper College where he met and married Mary Ellan Millard. Ron went on to earn his Bachelor of Arts degree in Education from the University of Wyoming in 1964.

He began his career teaching in a one room school house at Willow Creek, Wyoming, and then transferring to the rural school at Barnum outside of Kaycee. Ron herded sheep and mined bentonite during the summer months. He earned a Master’s degree in Special Education from Colorado State College in 1968. The family moved to Rock Springs and to Kaycee. Then back to Casper where he taught Special Education at Dean Morgan Junior High, A. J. Woods School and Willard, retiring in 1998.

Mary Ellan and Ron had four children Cathleen, David, Nancy and Jeffrey. After Mary Ellan passed away in 1978, Ron met and married Penny Hitchcock in 1986. Ron and Penny enjoyed traveling and going to the US national parks with Yellowstone and Teton Parks being his favorites. They traveled to England, US Virgin Islands, Alaska and many trips around the US to visit family and grandkids.

Ron was preceded in death by his mother, Herborg Angel; step-father, Nick Angel; father, Merritt Cutts; first wife, Mary Ellan Cutts; and half-brother, Chris Angel.

He is survived by his wife, Penny; daughter, Cathleen Jones and her husband, Jeff of Buffalo; son, David Cutts and his wife, Rhonda of Sturgis, SD; daughter, Nancy Schmidt and her husband, Todd of Laramie; son, Jeffrey Cutts and his wife, Bethany of Casper; and fourteen grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He is also survived by half-brother, Philip Angel; step-brothers: John and Nick Angel; sisters-in-law: Gail Angel, Elsa Angel, and Nancy Arnold.

A remembrance service will be held on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at The First United Methodist Church in Casper. Bustard and Jacoby will be handling the funeral arrangements.

Memorial donations in Ron’s name can be made to Food Bank of the Rockies or Wyoming Rescue Mission.