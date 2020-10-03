Ronald Paul “Ron” Brown

CASPER—Ron was born March 11, 1940. He died September 16, 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Judy; eight children; numerous grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.

Ron became an ordained minister on May 28, 1962 in Findlay, OH, and dedicated his life sharing the gospel of Christ.

A private family service was held on September 19th.

Donations may be made to Ron’s alma mater Kentucky Christian University, 100 Academic Pkwy, Grayson, KY 41143, c/o Office of Dept. at Kentucky Christian University (Ronald P. Brown).