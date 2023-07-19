DOUGLAS — Ronald “Ron” Meyer Barnard, of Douglas, Wyoming passed away on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 peacefully with loved ones by his side.

Ron was born Thursday, October 19, 1950 in Evanston, Wyoming to Richard “Dick” Ranney and Helen Naomi (Meyer) Barnard. Ron was the second born and first son of five siblings.

After graduating from Evanston High School, he attended the University of Wyoming where he met his soulmate of 52 years, Cynthia Mary Adams from Spencer, Iowa. They were wed on August 21, 1971. Ron graduated with both a Bachelor’s and Master’s Degree of Science from UW. Although illness kept Ron from finishing his Ph.D. from Arizona State University, his spirit is passed along in the generations of students that he taught.

Ron’s passions in life included hunting, fishing, family, faith and friends. Along the road of life, Ron and Cindy welcomed three children into the world. Ron was so proud to watch his children grow, marry and start families of their own. His greatest joy was being a part of his children’s and grandchildren’s lives. Rarely a day would go by without a grandchild’s presence in his home.

He will be remembered for his joyous and resounding laugh and his devotion to lifelong learning. He will be missed by all who knew him.

Ron was preceded in death by his father, Dick, on December 7, 2004; mother, Helen, on January 16, 1991; and brother-in-law, Bill Jones.

Ron is survived by his wife Cindy, children: Joshua (Amanda), Steven (Ashley) and Kassi [Tim] Anderson, 12 grandchildren, one great-grandchild and siblings: Susan [Bill] Jones, David (Brenda) Barnard, Billy (Kelley) Barnard and Dan (Joanne) Barnard. Ron was also survived by numerous cousins and extended family.

A celebration of a life well-lived will be held on Saturday, August 5, at 2:00 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Douglas with Reverend Dr. Robert D. Firebaugh officiating.

In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established in Ron’s name at Converse County Bank, P.O. Box 689, Douglas, Wyoming 82633.

The Gorman Funeral Homes – Converse Chapel of Douglas, Wyoming is in charge of the arrangements.

